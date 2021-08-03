LeBron James’ speechless 8-part flex on the league after Lakers’ flurry of moves

The 2020-21 NBA season was a frustrating and disappointing one for LeBron James, as injuries to him and his first mate Anthony Davis resulted in a first-round playoff exit.

But now, he is stoked about the acquisitions his Los Angeles Lakers have made in recent days.

The Lakers first shocked the basketball world by agreeing to trade Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a first-round draft pick for superstar guard Russell Westbrook.

Then despite being hamstrung by the NBA’s salary cap, the team made some impressive signings in free agency.

Center Dwight Howard decided to rejoin the team, while James’ close friend Carmelo Anthony also signed a contract with the Lakers.

Trevor Ariza, a veteran small forward, who won the 2009 NBA championship with the squad, returned to the Lakers as well.

Guards Kent Bazemore and Wayne Ellington joined to give the team some additional 3-point shooting, while it also took a flyer on Malik Monk.

But the most impressive and surprising move was the signing of Kendrick Nunn, who was the runner-up to Ja Morant for the 2019 Rookie of the Year award.

The Lakers are now building a strong case to be frontrunners for the NBA title next summer.