Report: Kendrick Nunn turns down more money from Knicks to sign 2-year deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have just made an unexpected signing to beef up their backcourt.

Kendrick Nunn has reportedly agreed to join the team for substantially less money than he could’ve presumably taken elsewhere.

Free agent guard Kendrick Nunn has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, source tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Nunn turned down significantly more money to chase a title with the Lakers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Nunn's deal has a player option in Year 2. He turned down more money with the Knicks and other teams to join the Lakers. https://t.co/rQbY7PI0XJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Nunn is a nice success story, as he entered the league as an undrafted player two years ago. As a rookie, he averaged 15.3 points a game and garnered some consideration for the Rookie of the Year award.

This past season, he improved his 3-point shooting, becoming a legitimate threat from beyond the arc.

Nunn figures to become the Lakers’ backup point guard. Also on Tuesday, Los Angeles signed Malik Monk, another young guard, while re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker, a second-year player this past season.

After spending the past two seasons with the Miami Heat, Nunn will now have the opportunity to capture an NBA championship with the Purple and Gold.