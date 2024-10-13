Lakers News

Byron Scott says Pat Riley allowed Jack Nicholson to be part of Lakers’ inner circle

Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Jack Nicholson Lakers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

One night in 1988, after winning the NBA title in seven games over the Detroit Pistons, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves celebrating at a club in Los Angeles.

The party was intimate, featuring just Lakers players, their wives, the coaching staff and trainer Gary Vitti. But someone else was there, too: now-retired actor Jack Nicholson.

“And Jack,” former Lakers guard Byron Scott said. “That was our team. We were very tight. Very close-knit. Pat Riley wouldn’t let us have a lot of people in our inner circle. But Jack was in our inner circle.”

Actress Daryl Hannah, sister-in-law of producer Lou Adler (the club owner), was also there behind the bar with Nicholson.

Nicholson was a staple during the Showtime Lakers era, and he was recently named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a fan.

At 87 years old, Nicholson no longer goes to see the Lakers, but he certainly made a lifetime’s worth of memories during his time being around the organization when he was younger. He was able to experience multiple championships and evidently got to be a special part of the one that came in 1988.

Riley ran a tight ship with the Lakers, so the fact that he let Nicholson be a part of the team’s circle certainly says something. Ultimately, Riley was the head coach of the Lakers for nine seasons, and his tenure resulted in four NBA titles. They also made three other trips to the NBA Finals that didn’t result in rings.

These days, Riley is the president of the Miami Heat. He has helped the franchise win three NBA titles and is still chasing a fourth. Miami has had multiple trips to the NBA Finals in recent years that didn’t end in glory.

It’s fascinating that the Hall of Fame is starting to honor fans, and it stands to reason that more NBA diehards could enter the ranks in the future.

Although Nicholson never played for the Lakers or worked for them, he clearly left his mark on the organization. These days, the Lakers are looking to win an NBA title for the first time since 2020, and Nicholson is probably still keeping an eye on the team.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason is excited about the LeBron James era of Lakers basketball and hopes that the end result will be multiple championships.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

Anthony Edwards and LeBron James
Anthony Edwards shares why Kevin Durant — not Kobe or LeBron — is his favorite player
Lakers News
Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards says he doesn’t necessarily agree with how Kobe and M.J. treated their teammates
Lakers News
Draymond Green and LeBron James
Draymond Green says he tries to ‘kill’ and ‘take’ LeBron out on the court more than anybody
Lakers News
Bronny James
Numerous NBA executives and scouts blast LeBron and Rich Paul for setting Bronny up for failure
Lakers News
Lost your password?