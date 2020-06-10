Report: Pau Gasol Welcoming Return to Lakers for Final NBA Season

Pau Gasol is considered to be one of the greatest big men to ever play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon being traded there in 2008, he immediately helped them reach the NBA Finals three straight years and won back-to-back championships.

His career may be winding down now, but it appears he wants to bring things full circle before it ends.

"My intention is to play another season if my foot is ok…

A final season with the Lakers is attractive." – Pau Gasol on his return to the NBA (via Associated Press) pic.twitter.com/4BbK1Ku13E — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) June 10, 2020

If Gasol still has enough game left, he may be a nice choice for the Purple and Gold next season for more reasons than one.

Backup center Dwight Howard, who has had an unexpectedly productive season, will become a free agent after the conclusion of this season. His impact on and off the court, not to mention the rehabilitation of his image, could lead to him commanding more money than the Lakers would be willing to pay him.

Before signing Howard to back up starter Javale McGee, the Lakers acquired DeMarcus Cousins for the same role, who promptly suffered a torn ACL. Since it was Cousins’ third major injury in the last couple years, the team may be reluctant to sign him again after this season.

If L.A.’s backup center for the 2020-21 season won’t be Howard again, Gasol could get the job done.