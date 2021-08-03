Report: Talen Horton-Tucker signs big deal to stay with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker is returning to the franchise on a big deal.

Restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a three-year, $32M deal to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and Lucas Newton tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Horton-Tucker, 20, has blossomed into a central figure on the Lakers’ roster.

Last season, the No. 46 pick pick in the 2019 NBA Draft averaged a career-high 9.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. He played in 65 contests.

Numerous teams expressed interest in the burgeoning pro. Yet, the Lakers fan base and players made their admiration for Horton-Tucker very clear.

The Lakers have completely revamped their roster this offseason. Most notably, the franchises traded for superstar Russell Westbrook.