Report: Talen Horton-Tucker signs big deal to stay with Lakers

Talen Horton-Tucker Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker is returning to the franchise on a big deal.

Horton-Tucker, 20, has blossomed into a central figure on the Lakers’ roster.

Last season, the No. 46 pick pick in the 2019 NBA Draft averaged a career-high 9.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. He played in 65 contests.

Numerous teams expressed interest in the burgeoning pro. Yet, the Lakers fan base and players made their admiration for Horton-Tucker very clear.

The Lakers have completely revamped their roster this offseason. Most notably, the franchises traded for superstar Russell Westbrook.