- Updated: May 11, 2021
With seconds remaining in overtime against the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker hit a gutsy 3-pointer to elevate his team to victory.
Teammate LeBron James posted a jubilant tweet in response.
THT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2021
Horton-Tucker had a solid all-around game on Tuesday with 13 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals.
He has been called upon lately to handle greater responsibilities with both James and starting point guard Dennis Schroder sidelined.
The Lakers are still hoping to finish sixth in the Western Conference and avoid the necessity of winning the play-in tournament in order to reach the postseason.
They will host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, and James is hoping to return to the hardwood for that contest.