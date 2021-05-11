- Report: LeBron James targeting Lakers game vs. Rockets for return from ankle injury
Report: LeBron James targeting Lakers game vs. Rockets for return from ankle injury
- Updated: May 11, 2021
A new report indicates that LeBron James is now planning on trying to play in the Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.
LeBron James is going to give that right ankle one more day of rest today vs. Knicks — and target a return on Wednesday vs. Rockets, sources tell @mcten and me.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2021
James has been dealing with ankle issues since he first suffered a high ankle sprain back in March. That injury kept him out until he returned on April 30.
However, after just two games back, James was again dealing with ankle trouble that’s kept him out of four games prior to Monday’s matchup against the New York Knicks that he’ll also miss.
While James may not be 100 percent, his competitive juices are definitely flowing as seeks to help the Lakers avoid competing in the play-in component of this year’s playoff setup.