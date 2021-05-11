   Report: LeBron James targeting Lakers game vs. Rockets for return from ankle injury - Lakers Daily
A new report indicates that LeBron James is now planning on trying to play in the Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

James has been dealing with ankle issues since he first suffered a high ankle sprain back in March. That injury kept him out until he returned on April 30.

However, after just two games back, James was again dealing with ankle trouble that’s kept him out of four games prior to Monday’s matchup against the New York Knicks that he’ll also miss.

While James may not be 100 percent, his competitive juices are definitely flowing as seeks to help the Lakers avoid competing in the play-in component of this year’s playoff setup.