Ex-Lakers guard questions idea of Team USA playing for its country following police killing of Black woman Sonya Massey

Nick Young — who spent four seasons of his NBA career playing for the iconic Los Angeles Lakers franchise — seemingly questioned the principle of Team USA playing for its nation in the Paris Olympics after footage surfaced of police shooting and killing Sonya Massey in Illinois, a 36-year-old Black woman.

So the police shot and killed an 36 yr old black lady holding a pot bcuz she said I rebuke you in Jesus name..and we out here playing for USA — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) July 23, 2024

According to CNN, one sheriff’s deputy — Sean Grayson — is facing murder charges after firing shots and killing Massey, who called the police in order to report a potential “prowler” at her place of residence in Springfield, Ill.

Grayson indicated to law enforcement after the deadly shooting that he was fearful for his safety and said that Massey was approaching him with a pot of boiling water.

“She had boiling water and came at me with boiling water,” he said. “She said she was going to rebuke me in the name of Jesus and came at (me) with boiling water.”

According to CNN, a grand jury has indicted Grayson on three counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of official misconduct. Court documents indicate Grayson has pled not guilty to the charges against him.

Grayson, who is 30 years old, has also been fired from by the sheriff’s office. Additionally, his Law Enforcement Certification has been suspended.

A release of body cam footage capturing the shooting — which took place in early July — has led to increased attention on the situation.

NBA players have been vocal many times before about social issues, including racial inequality. The killing of Massey likely won’t go unnoticed around the league.

Team USA recently finished its five-game schedule in the USA Basketball Showcase with a four-point victory over Germany on July 22. The Americans didn’t lose any games during their exhibition stretch, but they did have some close calls. They are looking to win another gold medal this summer behind a roster that is filled with NBA stars.

Team USA will have a bit of a break before starting action in the Paris Olympics, as the squad doesn’t play again until a July 28 matchup against Serbia.

NBA fans shouldn’t be surprised if players on Team USA publicly react in the near future to the horrific shooting that took Massey’s life.