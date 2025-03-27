Lakers News

Stephen A. Smith apologizes for incorrectly accusing LeBron James of missing Kobe Bryant’s memorial service

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While taking some jabs at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Thursday, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith accused the forward of not attending Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s memorial service.

But as it turns out, that was a false claim, and James was in attendance. After making the claim, Smith apologized.

“My apologies and clarification,” Smith wrote via X. “I misspoke in Hour#1 of @FirstTake today when I intimated that LeBron did not attend Kobe Bryant’s memorial. I corrected myself in Hour#2 when I acknowledged he was indeed in attendance. My mistake. Should not have even broached that subject. It was not my main point. I retract NOTHING else that I said. Have a nice day!”

Some people have claimed that James requested to not be filmed at the memorial — which took place in February of 2020 — but a video of former Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi seemingly gesturing toward James while speaking at the service started to make the rounds online after Smith made the original claim.

The drama between James and Smith became a big story earlier this month when the two of them had a heated exchange during a game between the Lakers and New York Knicks. Now, it appears that the two of them are growing particularly tired of each other, an interesting detail in a season that has been full of storylines for the Lakers.

The 57-year-old Smith isn’t the only ESPN talking head who’s made waves with comments about James of late. Fellow ESPN personality Kendrick Perkins formerly played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and on Thursday, he claimed that after James unfollowed him on X last year, he responded by blocking the veteran’s phone number.

It should be interesting to see how the beef between James and Smith evolves or dies down in the coming days and weeks, but James likely has bigger things on his mind at the moment.

He’s trying to secure a top seed for Los Angeles in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. With 10 games remaining on their regular-season schedule, the Lakers currently sit as the No. 4 seed in the West at 44-28. They are just 2.5 games behind the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets, who have won all but one of their last 10 contests.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Christian Koloko
Next season, the Lakers will have a Big 3 — Here’s how it will happen
Editorials
Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials

Lakers News

Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson puts Lakers on blast for poor defensive performance with playoffs creeping up
Lakers News
Dan Hurley
Dan Hurley gets trolled for losing in 2nd round of March Madness after rejecting Lakers job
Lakers News
Bronny James
Bronny James: ‘People think…I’m a f—–g robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions’
Lakers News
Markieff Morris and LeBron James
LeBron James helped to prevent Markieff Morris from retiring following Luka Doncic trade
Lakers News
Lost your password?