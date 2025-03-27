Videos

Stephen A. points to Kobe’s memorial service, D-Wade’s HOF induction as he jabs back at LeBron

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Stephen A. Smith
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James added fuel to the fire of the beef between him and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith with some comments he made about the sports media star recently. On the “Pat McAfee Show,” James said the 57-year-old is “on a Taylor Swift tour run right now” and that he missed the “whole point” of their heated exchange earlier in the month of March.

On Thursday, Smith, while responding to what James had to say about him, brought up Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s memorial service and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame induction as he took major jabs at the NBA’s oldest active player.

It’s worth noting that the Los Angeles Times reported around the time of Bryant’s memorial service that James was indeed in attendance. In light of Smith’s comments, the Los Angeles Times added a statement “for the record” on Thursday to provide some clarity.

“This report states that LeBron James attended Kobe Bryant’s memorial,” the statement read. “Whether James attended is unclear; Getty Images did not photograph him at the event.”

Bryant died in 2020. He and James are seen by many as two of the top players to ever wear purple and gold, though they were never teammates in the NBA.

Meanwhile, James played alongside Wade on the Heat for four seasons, and Miami won two NBA titles and reached four consecutive NBA Finals in that span. Wade was inducted into the Hall of Fame after he played 16 seasons in the league and earned 13 All-Star nods as well as eight All-NBA selections.

The beef between Smith and James became a big story when the former was in attendance for the Lakers’ overtime victory over the New York Knicks back on March 6. James approached Smith during that contest and seemingly had some choice words for him.

James and the Lakers are trying to leapfrog as many teams in the Western Conference standings as possible with the 2024-25 regular season nearing an end, and they picked up a win in their most recent game, which came against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

James didn’t have a huge game from a scoring standpoint, but he contributed across the board with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. He also converted a tip-in at the buzzer to secure a one-point victory for Los Angeles.

The Lakers can win their second game in a row when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. The Bulls have been one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference of late, as they’ve won all but two of their last 10 contests.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Christian Koloko
Next season, the Lakers will have a Big 3 — Here’s how it will happen
Editorials
Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials

Lakers News

Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson puts Lakers on blast for poor defensive performance with playoffs creeping up
Lakers News
Dan Hurley
Dan Hurley gets trolled for losing in 2nd round of March Madness after rejecting Lakers job
Lakers News
Bronny James
Bronny James: ‘People think…I’m a f—–g robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions’
Lakers News
Markieff Morris and LeBron James
LeBron James helped to prevent Markieff Morris from retiring following Luka Doncic trade
Lakers News
Lost your password?