Next season, the Lakers will have a Big 3 — Here’s how it will happen

What does it mean to have a Big 3 in the NBA?

You might get a different answer depending on who you ask. Does a team need three players who have certain per-game averages? Three players who are feared? Three players whose names are recognized even among casual NBA fans?

Three All-Stars?

There may be nobody more qualified to answer that question than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Many would argue that James has been a part of two separate Big 3s during his NBA career, one with the Miami Heat that featured Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers that featured Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

James may be 40, but it isn’t too late for him to be part of another. And this time, he might not have to do anything to make it happen but stick around where he’s at.

Next season, the Lakers will have a Big 3. They’re one step away right now, and the last piece of the puzzle is already falling into place.

His name is Austin Reaves.

In 11 months…

Austin Reaves will play in his first All-Star Game. He will share the floor with James and fellow Lakers star Luka Doncic at the event, giving L.A.’s entire Big 3 a chance to shine with the entire league watching. With next season’s All-Star festivities set to take place in Inglewood, Calif., L.A.’s trio won’t even have to leave the state to partake.

Sound good?

It’s up to Reaves to make it happen.

Every season, the former undrafted free agent shows signs of growth. Every season, he shows that he’s capable of being a key ingredient on a winning team. And this season, he has shown that he’s on the verge of becoming a star.

Reaves, in his fourth NBA campaign, is averaging 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

He is in the midst of an unstoppable four-game stretch in which he’s averaging 30.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game on 52.9 percent shooting from the field and 42.5 percent shooting from deep.

Since the Lakers agreed to the Doncic trade, Reaves has averaged 22.3 points per contest across 18 games, giving the Lakers some critical support amid an important stretch for the franchise.

His career year isn’t just showing up in the box score. It’s showing up everywhere.

Austin Reaves year-4 BAG work pic.twitter.com/3PqkAZol3N — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) March 18, 2025

Reaves and the Lakers can’t (and certainly aren’t going to) turn their attention to next season just yet. They’re firmly in the mix for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings and could have some playoff magic up their sleeves if the chips fall in their favor.

But whenever this season does come to an end, next season is looking bright. If Reaves’ trends continue, he will average over 20 points per game next season for the first time in his career, and meanwhile, the accolades should start to roll in.

So, what makes a Big 3 a Big 3? Is it the per-game averages? The fear factor? The name recognition? The All-Star status? Next season, L.A. should have three players who check all of those boxes.