Austin Rivers: LeBron and A.D. are proving with Team USA that Lakers’ title window is far from closed

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have done more than enough to make their NBA franchise proud during their time with Team USA so far this summer.

The U.S. men’s basketball team just wrapped up a five-game stretch of exhibition matchups and was able to go 5-0, but there are no guarantees that would’ve been the case without James and Davis.

Former NBA guard Austin Rivers is keeping a close eye on Team USA, and he’s fully aware of how impressive James and Davis have been, with their stellar play even causing him to take a hard look at the Lakers’ title chances moving forward.

When you watch USA basketball and realize the two most dynamic players thus far are two Lakers players…you realize they’re not far behind in competing for a chip. That window can’t be closed considering I’m watching them be the best on the BEST team in the world…🤷‍♂️ thoughts? pic.twitter.com/PMWb3rDowm — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) July 22, 2024

“I’m watchin’ this USA Basketball, right, and I’ve been watchin’ all their games close, and it doesn’t take a trained eye to notice who have been the two best players, the most impactful, on USA Basketball,” he said. “Granted, K.D. (Kevin Durant) has not played, so I’ll take that into account, but, so far, the two best players are two Lakers players: LeBron James and Anthony Davis, right? “So, when you start thinkin’ about that, I’m sittin’ here watchin’ this game, thinkin’, ‘Why are the Lakers so far away — or why does it feel that way?’ And I guess J.J. Redick is right. They asked him, ‘How far away are you?’ He said, ‘We’re not far. We are a piece or two away from competing.’ Maybe he is the piece. They got the new coach, they got new staff, etc… “All I’ve heard this past year is how the door for LeBron James and winning championships in Los Angeles is closed, and the more I watch USA Basketball, I just can’t disagree any more.”

Across five exhibition games, James averaged 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting a whopping 60.9 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from deep.

Team USA needed some late-game heroics from the future Hall of Famer in order to survive against South Sudan and Germany, and he delivered like he has so many times before.

Davis, for his part, averaged 11.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game during the exhibition stretch. He also blocked 3.0 shots per contest. The big man shot 48.8 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep along the way.

James’ and Davis’ aforementioned numbers probably don’t look too crazy for anyone used to seeing what they do in the NBA on a nightly basis, but with Team USA, they’re playing alongside some of basketball’s biggest stars, so their numbers naturally aren’t going to look the same.

Moreover, even with that being the case, they still seem to be separating themselves as two of the best players in the world — even in the year 2024 — which the Lakers have to be thrilled about. It shows that L.A. may still have a chance to build something special around its two franchise cornerstones.

The Lakers won an NBA title in 2020 thanks in part to James and Davis, but they’re certainly hungry for another one. The 2024-25 season will give the organization its next chance to chase the ultimate goal.