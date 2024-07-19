LeBron’s optimistic words on Bronny after double dose of bounce-back performances

LeBron James would probably want to be on the sidelines to watch his son Bronny play for the Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League. However, he is thousands of miles away training for the Olympics with Team USA.

Still, the elder James appears to be monitoring the youngster’s progress even from afar, noting how the rookie has “so much room to grow.”

“I mean, he’s 19 years old, so he has so much room to grow,” LeBron said. “He has so much more to learn, but the best thing, he just keeps his head down and just stays focused. “So the best will continue to come as he continues to work and continues to get better and better.”

Many eyes are locked on the second-generation hoopster as he tries to prove he belongs to the league. Some folks believe that the only reason the younger James was drafted by the Lakers was to appease their superstar.

2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was even recently seen making harsh comments about him.

Jaylen Brown: “I don’t think Bronny is a pro” pic.twitter.com/rF1pr1OYpo — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) July 16, 2024

For a while, the younger James had trouble proving people wrong as he struggled to get buckets and make an impact on the court in his first few Summer League games. But his past two appearances have shown his potential to be a productive player in the NBA.

The promising guard had been averaging 4.3 points per contest on 22.6-percent shooting before breaking out against the Atlanta Hawks with 12 points, including nine in the first half. He shot 5-for-11 from the field and finally knocked down a 3-pointer, finishing with two makes from beyond the arc.

Bronny James at the half: 9 PTS

4/6 FG

1/2 3PM Bounce back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3SMXrECDfL — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) July 18, 2024

He continued his solid play in the Lakers’ bout against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the first half, the younger James scored eight and featured in a highlight-reel play with draft classmate Dalton Knecht. He ended the evening with 13 points, adding five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Bronny to Dalton for the double clutch dunk! pic.twitter.com/TJoLESeDiR — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) July 19, 2024

It’s unclear where the 55th overall pick of the 2024 draft will spend most of his time in the 2024-25 regular season. How further he develops during the remainder of the summer will reportedly factor into how much time the organization will assign him to the G League.

A lot of fans are anticipating when the father-and-son duo will step on the hardwood in the NBA together. For now, the younger James is likely focused on improving his craft.

On the other hand, the elder James is already neck-deep in preparation for the Paris Games. The four-time MVP will be playing in his fourth Olympics after sitting out the past two editions. He is seeking to bring home his third gold medal.