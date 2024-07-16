Lakers News

Jaylen Brown clears the air after making harsh comments about Bronny James

Jonathan Sherman
Bronny James

On Monday evening, a video of Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown circulated on social media. The video went viral because many believe Brown made a controversial comment.

Brown’s voice is not audible in the video, but it appears he said, “I don’t think Bronny is a pro,” referring to Bronny James.

Since the video surfaced on X.com, Brown has addressed his stance on James.

Although Brown’s response was quite positive, he did not deny making the comment in the video.

At this point, it seems as though all NBA players, analysts, and fans have an opinion on the 19-year-old rookie. James was selected with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. The widely accepted opinion is that the only reason James was drafted is because of his superstar father, LeBron.

For years, the elder James has stated that one of his career goals is to play with his son. While that goal is close to being realized, it is causing some controversy.

The younger James played one year of college basketball at the University of Southern California, where he did not show much NBA potential. In 25 games, he averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Additionally, he shot only 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three-point range.

His shooting has not improved since joining the NBA. In his first three NBA Summer League games, James shot 6-of-26 from the field and 0-of-12 from three-point range, scoring just 15 points in total.

To his credit, the younger James does not seem affected by the shooting slump.

“I just feel like I’m in a little slump right now,” he told reporters after Friday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.

Still, if the younger James continues to struggle, his critics will only grow in number and volume. While it’s impossible to know what Brown truly said in the video, the fact that so many believe he was referring to the NBA rookie speaks volumes.

The younger James has benefited from his famous father throughout his pathway to the NBA. That fact will likely shadow over him for some time. The good news is that he does now have the chance to prove that he truly belongs in the league. Whether or not he’ll be able to do that remains to be seen.

Jonathan is a freelance writer, filmmaker, and passionate fan of the NBA. In the past Jonathan has covered politics, entertainment, travel, and more. He is a proud contributor of Lakers Daily.

