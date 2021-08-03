Report: Malik Monk agrees to deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Malik Monk to a deal, ending Monk’s four-year tenure as a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

Free agent G Malik Monk has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

The 23-year-old Monk was the 11th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. During his time with the Hornets, he served primarily as a bench player.

Over the course of those four seasons with the Hornets, Monk averaged 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He’s coming off a career-high 11.7 points per game this past season.

The Lakers have largely been adding seasoned veterans to their roster as they seek to get back to the NBA Finals, with the signing of Monk veering slightly away from that approach.

While the terms of the deal were not announced, Monk’s deal obviously fits within the tight confines of the Lakers’ salary cap.