Stephen Curry and Quincy Olivari share surreal exchange via social media

Quincy Olivari Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari has had an unforgettable 24 hours, and in one of the latest turns, he had a touching exchange with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on Instagram.

Stephen Curry and Quincy Olivari

Stephen Curry and Quincy Olivari

On Friday, Olivari had a strong preseason performance against the Warriors. He dropped 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 8-for-16 from the field and 5-for-9 from deep.

After the game, Olivari got a chance to speak with Curry, his favorite player ever. He then got emotional while speaking to the media about it.

As if that wasn’t enough, Olivari landed a two-way deal with the Lakers on Saturday, an opportunity that he might’ve sealed with his performance against the Warriors the day before.

Olivari took to social media and reacted to his two-way deal.

The 23-year-old has likely gained countless fans over the past 24 hours, and he’s now going to get a chance to show the Lakers what he’s all about.

In college, Olivari was an impressive player, particularly from beyond the arc. In his final collegiate season, which came at Xavier University, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range.

He was even a volume shooter from 3, averaging 7.6 attempts per game from deep. His shooting abilities — along with the rest of his skill set — could really help the Lakers in certain situations this season.

Olivari will be an easy player to root for in Los Angeles, and with any luck, he’ll show the Lakers that they’re making the right decision by rolling the dice on him.

L.A. will open its regular season in just a few days, as an exciting matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves is set for Oct. 22 as part of the league’s opening night.

