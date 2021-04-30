After suffering the longest setback of his career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will make his highly anticipated return tonight against the Sacramento Kings.

After missing over a month with high ankle sprain, Lakers star LeBron James is expected to return tonight vs. the Sacramento Kings assuming warmups go as planned, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2021

James suffered a high ankle injury on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks, and the Lakers have been struggling mightily ever since.

Superstar teammate Anthony Davis recently returned, but the Lakers are just 1-3 since his first game back.

James is averaging a team-high 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game as he looks to gain his rhythm and build chemistry with newly acquired Andre Drummond before the postseason begins.

The Lakers have just 10 games remaining in the regular season. They take on the Kings tonight at 7:30 p.m. PST.