Lakers News

LeBron James’ immediate reaction to Dalton Knecht going off vs. Suns

Zach Stevens
Zach Stevens
3 Min Read
Dalton Knecht Lakers
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Rookie Dalton Knecht was the hero for the Los Angeles Lakers in their preseason win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, as he went off down the stretch and helped them earn an overtime win.

Superstar LeBron James, who didn’t play in the contest, took to social media to give some props to the man from the University of Tennessee.

Dalton Knecht and LeBron James

Knecht was taken by the Lakers with the No. 17 pick in this year’s NBA draft. It was a stroke of good fortune for the franchise, as he was expected to go earlier.

In college, he was an outstanding outside shooter, and he also showed an ability to drive to the basket, score from midrange and help out on the boards. He didn’t shoot well from deep in his first few preseason games, but on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors, he got warm late and finished 5-of-13 from 3-point range.

On Thursday, he drained 3-pointer after 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and overtime. Los Angeles was down 90-82 to start the fourth period, but with Knecht’s help, L.A. forced overtime as he hit a triple in the final seconds of regulation.

He ended up with 35 points while going 8-of-13 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also added seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Over the last few years, the Lakers have had a lack of dynamite 3-point shooters. With new head coach J.J. Redick on board, they will be shooting a significantly higher number of 3-pointers this season, but of course, they have to hit a respectable percentage of those attempts.

Not only is Knecht showing an ability to be one of the outside bombers they need, but third-year guard Max Christie could give them a boost in that same category. In addition, big man Anthony Davis has been putting up more treys during the exhibition season, and on Thursday, he went 4-of-9 from that distance.

Los Angeles will start its regular season on Tuesday of next week against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a couple games later, it will embark on an early five-game road trip. It will be intriguing to see how much playing time Knecht earns from the get-go and what he does with those reps.

In the meantime, the Lakers have one more preseason game remaining, and it will come against the Warriors.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma tells Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons to hop off his d–k with their hating
Lakers News
Brandon Jennings and Kobe Bryant
Brandon Jennings recalls memorable text exchange with his GOAT Kobe Bryant after tearing his Achilles
Lakers News
Jack Nicholson Lakers
Byron Scott says Pat Riley allowed Jack Nicholson to be part of Lakers’ inner circle
Lakers News
Anthony Edwards and LeBron James
Anthony Edwards shares why Kevin Durant — not Kobe or LeBron — is his favorite player
Lakers News
Lost your password?