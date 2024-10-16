Kyle Kuzma tells Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons to hop off his d–k with their hating

Former Los Angeles Lakers and current Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has shown that he isn’t afraid to make fashion statements, and when that came up in a recent conversation on “Run It Back,” retired NBA players Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons threw some shade in Kuzma’s direction.

. @1Tyus does his best to defend @kylekuzma's fashion trend setting attempts last season "I didn't see anybody else wear that. I don't know what trend he thought he set." – @TeamLou23 "He set a trend to not wear that again." – @ChandlerParsons 😂😂😂 📺… pic.twitter.com/bvQ6tEa83P — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) October 16, 2024

Kuzma responded on social media with a message for Williams — a former Lakers guard — and Parsons.

Kuzma has gone viral with some of his outfits, including a pink sweater he wore in 2021.

It’s unclear if his post on X is a genuine jab at Williams and Parsons or if he’s just having some fun, but he will likely continue to dress however he desires going forward.

The 29-year-old has had a successful stint with the Wizards, becoming a key piece for them and having some of the best offensive years of his career. Last season, he averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from deep.

Kuzma won a title with the Lakers in 2020. The two sides were linked in trade rumors as recently as this offseason, but it appears that the forward will enter the new season with Washington.

For as solid as Kuzma has been on an individual level with the Wizards, he hasn’t enjoyed much team success, as the squad has won no more than 35 games in any of his seasons with them. In the 2023-24 campaign, things were especially rough, with Washington finishing 15-67.

The hope is certainly that there are brighter days ahead. Kuzma is under contract with the Wizards for the next three seasons, so if he doesn’t get traded, he’ll hope to be part of a successful rebuild in Washington.

In the meantime, he appears to be active on social media with the NBA regular season still about a week away. His first chance to take the floor in the regular season will come on Oct. 24 when the Wizards take on the Boston Celtics. Washington will be tested right away in that matchup, as the Celtics are the championship favorites going into the new season.