Report: Lakers agree to 1-year deal with Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a one-year deal with star forward Carmelo Anthony.

Free agent F Carmelo Anthony has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his manager Bay Frazier tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Anthony and the Lakers have been linked for quite some time, and it now appears that a deal has been completed.

With the signing, the Lakers add a player who was once a superstar in the NBA. He has managed to reinvent himself to become a quality depth player later in his career.

Last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Anthony averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 42.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Anthony will look to win the first title of his career with the Lakers and longtime friend LeBron James.