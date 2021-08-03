Report: Major update offered on when Carmelo Anthony might sign with Lakers

A new report by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski indicates that veteran forward Carmelo Anthony could sign with the Los Angeles Lakers at some point on Tuesday.

"One more player who they're trying to sign and could decide as soon as today, Carmelo Anthony." – Woj on the Lakers 👀 pic.twitter.com/poWOl9aaEd — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 3, 2021

If the Lakers do end up signing Anthony, it would add one more seasoned veteran to a roster that’s hoping to make a deep playoff run and capture an NBA title.

The 37-year-old Anthony is close friends with Lakers superstar LeBron James. Both players were among the top three selections in the 2003 NBA Draft.

In recent years, Anthony’s career has taken plenty of different turns, though his past two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers have shown that he can still contribute to a team.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Anthony was largely used off the bench by the Trail Blazers and averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Unlike James, who has been a part of four NBA championship squads, Anthony is still looking for his first title.

Considering that the Lakers will enter the 2021-22 season as a favorite to capture a championship, this may be Anthony’s best opportunity to erase that omission on his resume.