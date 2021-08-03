Report: Dwight Howard agrees to return to Lakers

Free agent center Dwight Howard will be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021-22 season.

Howard first played for the Purple and Gold back in the 2012-13 campaign. After a season of massive key injuries that ended with a first-round playoff sweep, Howard left the team amidst lots of hard feelings.

Lakers fans held a grudge against Howard for years afterward due to what they perceived as selfishness and diva tendencies.

In 2019 he returned to the team. Although fans were divided on the decision, Howard was on his best behavior and became a key contributor to Los Angeles’ 2020 NBA championship.

Although he is now 35 years of age, he can still rebound, defend and throw his weight around in the paint.

Howard will almost certainly come off the bench. According to a report, Anthony Davis may end up playing the center position more this upcoming season.