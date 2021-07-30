Report: Lakers finalize trade for Russell Westbrook, send huge package to Wizards

It appears that the Los Angeles Lakers have landed superstar Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers have traded Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft for Westbrook and two future second-round picks.

Westbrook, 32, is one of the best guards in the NBA. Furthermore, he’s a triple-double king among active players.

The veteran averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game last season for the Wizards. However, the Wizards got bounced early in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

The Lakers are trying to get back to the promised land. The team won the title in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. in 2020, but it lost to the Phoenix Suns early in the 2021 postseason.