- Report: Lakers finalize trade for Russell Westbrook, send huge package to Wizards
- Report: Lakers’ trade for Russell Westbrook being held up due to crucial inclusion
- Report: Lakers offering monster package to Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook
- Report: Montrezl Harrell makes significant free-agency decision for 2021-22 season
- Report: Spurs believed to have interest in sign-and-trade deal with Lakers involving Kyle Kuzma and DeMar DeRozan
- Report: Lakers, Celtics and Clippers monitoring Ricky Rubio
- LeBron James issues emphatic 2-word statement on Aaron Rodgers’ unfiltered press conference
- Report: Lakers add game-changer to trade negotiations as they ramp up efforts to acquire Kings’ Buddy Hield
- Nick Kyrgios boldly states LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan: ‘Not even a debate’
- Cade Cunningham adamantly states his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ will be against LeBron James
Report: Lakers finalize trade for Russell Westbrook, send huge package to Wizards
-
- Updated: July 29, 2021
It appears that the Los Angeles Lakers have landed superstar Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.
The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021
The Lakers have traded Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft for Westbrook and two future second-round picks.
Westbrook, 32, is one of the best guards in the NBA. Furthermore, he’s a triple-double king among active players.
The veteran averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game last season for the Wizards. However, the Wizards got bounced early in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.
The Lakers are trying to get back to the promised land. The team won the title in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. in 2020, but it lost to the Phoenix Suns early in the 2021 postseason.