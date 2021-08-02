- Report: Trevor Ariza agrees to one-year deal with Lakers
- Updated: August 2, 2021
An old favorite has agreed to rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers for this upcoming season.
Free agent F Trevor Ariza has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents Aaron Mintz, Steven Heumann and Erika Ruiz of @caa_sports tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021
Trevor Ariza first played for the Lakers in the late 2000s. He joined a team that featured a prime Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.
Thanks in part to Ariza’s energy, athleticism, defense and timely 3-point shooting, Los Angeles went to the NBA Finals in both of Ariza’s seasons with the team, winning the NBA championship in 2009.
After agreeing to trade Kyle Kuzma in the Russell Westbrook deal, the Lakers are very thin at the wing spot. Ariza will fill that void.
The one problem is that he is now 36 years of age, and he is not quite as athletic as he once was.
However, if Ariza still has enough juice left in his legs, he could benefit from his return to L.A. The Lakers figure to be even more of a fast-break team this coming season, which could make life easier on him offensively.