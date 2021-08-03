- Report: Kent Bazemore turned down offer with more money and years from Warriors to join Lakers
-
- Updated: August 3, 2021
Prior to signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kent Bazemore passed up a more lucrative offer from the Golden State Warriors.
Bazemore turned down more money and years (two) from the Warriors, sources say, but believes he will have a bigger role and opportunity to win a championship with the Lakers. Bazemore is betting on himself. https://t.co/rw1VyXMN9c
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021
The 32-year-old Bazemore had signed with the Warriors last November, rejoining the team he began his NBA career with in 2012. Coincidentally, that earlier tenure came to an end in February 2014, when he was dealt to the Lakers.
While the Warriors figure to be improved with the return of injured veteran Klay Thompson, it seems clear that Bazemore is placing more of an emphasis on capturing an NBA title that’s thus far eluded him.
Bazemore’s deal is only for one year, with his role on the team uncertain. The Lakers’ tight salary cap situation has resulted in the addition of plenty of budget-friendly veterans.
Over the course of his career, Bazemore has put up modest numbers. He’s got career averages of 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Last season, he shot an impressive 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Exactly how much money Bazemore passed up is unknown right now, but if the Lakers manage to win a championship, his investment will have been worth it.