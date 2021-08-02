Report: Wayne Ellington agrees to one-year deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly added some depth at the shooting guard position in the form of Wayne Ellington.

Free agent guard Wayne Ellington Jr. has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

Ellington has been around the block in the NBA, and he now lands with the Lakers where he will chase the first title of his pro career.

The former first-round pick spent the 2020-21 season with the Detroit Pistons. There, he averaged 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He made 44.1 percent of his shots from the field and a whopping 42.2 percent of his shots from 3-point range.

The majority of Ellington’s value comes from his ability to hit outside shots. He will likely find himself thrust into a role that allows him to spot up from beyond the arc as often as possible.

Additionally, the 33-year-old will bring a veteran presence to a Lakers team that boasts a lot of that.

Los Angeles figures to add several other veterans this offseason, as countless aging players want a chance to win their first title. The addition of Ellington could be just the start of the veteran additions.