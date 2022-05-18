LeBron James’ son Bronny shows out at prom in gaudy fashion with special lady friend

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ son Bronny is all grown up.

The 17-year-old, who has been making a name for himself in recent months, showed off some pictures from what looks like a prom party. In addition, the younger James and his apparent date shared several adorable photos.

The younger James’ mother, Savannah, also published some special photos and emotions of the big day.

Bronny James recently donned the advertisement of an underwear company, which gained significant applause from his parents.

While the teenager is doing well for himself off the court, he appears to want to end up in the NBA like his father.

LeBron James not only wants his son to make it to the league but has emphatically stated that his dream is to play with him on the same team one day, even if that means leaving the Lakers.

Bronny James is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon School. He is one of the best recruits in his class, though he is projected to be a second-round draft pick.

As for LeBron James, he’s currently enjoying his offseason after the Lakers missed the playoffs this season. The four-time MVP averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season. He shot a whopping 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from distance.

Although LeBron James will be heading into his 20th season in the NBA next season, he has no plans of stopping anytime soon. However, the veteran will have to navigate a complex partnership with triple-double king Russell Westbrook, whose first season in Los Angeles was a complete disaster.

One voice close to the Lakers, former head coach Phil Jackson, reportedly believes the team is better off trading LeBron James and keeping Westbrook.