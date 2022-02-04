Report: LeBron James willing to leave Lakers in order to play with Bronny

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly would be willing to leave the Lakers in order to play with his son Bronny in the NBA.

The younger James is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon School. He is one of the top recruits in his class, according to ESPN.

“It makes sense on many levels to assume that LeBron will spend the remainder of this season and all of next season with the Lakers so that he can be close to his son all the way through high school,” MaximBet’s Chris Sheridan wrote. “But after June of 2023 has come and gone (and James’ current contract with the Lakers will have expired), there could be a new destination on James’ landscape … provided he has not already switched teams prior to that in order to increase his chances of winning another title.”

The elder James is still playing at a high level in the 2021-22 season, so it is likely that he will have plenty of suitors if he hits the open market following the 2022-23 season.

The four-time champion is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc. He’s dealt with multiple injuries that have forced him to miss many games throughout the campaign.

“LeBron likes L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A.,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst told Sheridan. “But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.”

While the elder James may want to play with the younger James, it is first up to the younger James to make it to the NBA.

It appears that the elder James would be willing to switch to whichever NBA team ends up acquiring his son, but that is still a long way away from happening.

The elder James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, and it appears that the icing on top of his amazing career would be to get to play with his son. Lakers fans just certainly hope that’ll come with the Purple and Gold and not with another franchise.