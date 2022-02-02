Report: Bronny James files for 3 epic trademarks as he looks to enter worlds of NFTs, video games and apparel

Bronny James’ star is growing on and off the basketball court, and the talented teenager is already looking to capitalize on his immense popularity.

According to a recent report, the 17-year-old has filed for three separate trademarks as he looks to enter the worlds of NFTs, video games and personal apparel.

“LeBron James Jr., better known as Bronny, is a whole lot busier than the average teenager,” Sam Dunn of Boardroom reported. “Despite being 10 months away from his 18th birthday, he’s already been a high-profile youth basketball player in the public eye for several years, currently plying his trade for the elite Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. He even found time to become an official member of FaZe Clan, one of the world’s foremost esports organizations. “And according to three January filings with the US Patent and Trademark Office, Bronny James’ entrepreneurial journey is taking a major step forward. “As noted by attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property, James filed trademarks for ‘BJ JR,’ ‘BRONNY,’ and ‘BRONALD’ with an eye toward entering the worlds of NFTs, video games, and apparel.”

With each passing day, it seems like more and more celebrities are getting into the NFT and video game spaces. Of course, celebrity apparel and merchandise has been a major cash cow for everyone from musicians, to actors and sports stars for years.

With this exciting new step, it appears clear that James is taking after his father LeBron in more ways than one. Of course, the younger James has shown a natural gift for the game of basketball. As he enters his late teens, he is starting to look more and more like a legit NBA prospect.

On top of that, he seems to also have the business acumen that his father has displayed throughout his time in the limelight. Thanks to the younger James’ established fan base, there is little doubt that his business ventures will enjoy much success.

Filing for these trademarks has likely marked a major step for the young man. Surely, he has enjoyed guidance and counsel from his father along the way. Only time will tell what exciting avenues the younger James elects to go down now that he has these trademarks in place.