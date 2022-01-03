- LeBron James details dream regarding his son Bronny: ‘I want to be on the court with him’
LeBron James details dream regarding his son Bronny: ‘I want to be on the court with him’
- Updated: January 3, 2022
LeBron James has accomplished a lot throughout his NBA career, but one of his fondest wishes is to play alongside his son Bronny.
The elder James and his wife, Savannah, were asked in an interview about their hopes for their eldest son.
LeBron James wants his son to reach the NBA and play on the same court with him.
The 17-year-old Bronny James has been under the microscope for years, with many folks offering praise for his abilities. In addition to being the son of an NBA legend, he’s also had the added benefit of getting instruction and important advice from his father.
LeBron James turned 37 on Dec. 30 and is still producing at a high level for the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s had issues with some injuries in recent years, but he is still considered an invaluable part of the team’s lineup.
Whether or not Bronny James ends up getting to the NBA remains to be seen, but he’ll surely do everything in his power to try to accomplish that goal.
Of course, it seems likely that when Bronny James is eligible to enter the draft, some team will roll the dice on him simply because of his genetics. While LeBron James would love for that team to be the Lakers, he would undoubtedly be equally proud to just be competing against his eldest son.