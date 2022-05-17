LeBron James’ candid response when asked how many more years he thinks he can play in NBA

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James revealed just how much longer he believes he can play in the NBA.

The way I feel, I can go on for a min to be honest. It's really up to me and my mental staying fresh/sharp! I'm still psycho driven! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

James, 37, has played 19 seasons so far in his storied NBA career. Despite all of that wear and tear, the Lakers star doesn’t appear to be thinking about retirement just yet.

It makes sense since James showed he can still play some of the best basketball of his career in the 2021-22 season.

The four-time champion was fantastic in the 2021-22 campaign, as he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

There are very few players who can match those numbers in the NBA today, and the Lakers certainly will take as many seasons as they can get from James with that kind of production.

James also stated his desire to play with his son in the NBA, which means he plans on playing at least a few more seasons.

The Lakers failed to make the playoffs due to injuries to Anthony Davis and James. The team is likely going to make changes to the roster ahead of the 2022-23 season, and the Lakers already fired Frank Vogel as the team’s head coach.

As long as James is on the roster and healthy, the Lakers are going to be a dangerous team in the Western Conference. James has appeared in just 101 games over the last two seasons, but he should have plenty of time to recover this offseason and return healthy in the 2022-23 campaign.