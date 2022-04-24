Video: LeBron James has the time of his life dancing and relaxing in a tropical paradise

A disappointing 2021-22 regular season caused the Los Angeles Lakers to miss the playoffs.

However, it seems that Lakers superstar LeBron James is enjoying the early vacation, with videos of him dancing and relaxing in Maldives surfacing recently.

Before the 2021-22 season started, the Lakers added Russell Westbrook and other veterans in hopes of contending for a title this year. However, injuries and chemistry issues hounded the team all season long. L.A. ended the 2021-22 campaign with a 33-49 standing, good for 11th in the Western Conference.

Because L.A. is not participating in the playoffs, James has plenty of time to watch playoff games and offer his takes via social media. Even so, the four-time NBA champion recently expressed his frustration over missing the postseason this year. He also vowed that it will not happen again for the rest of his career.

I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 23, 2022

For that to happen, the Lakers have to make the right moves this coming offseason.

One of the items on their to-do list is to find a coach to succeed Frank Vogel, who was fired earlier this month.

Several names have already been mentioned, but the way the team handled Vogel’s dismissal may have left a bad taste in some candidates’ mouths. For instance, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has reportedly become less interested in the job opening because of the way the Lakers dismissed Vogel.

Another significant decision the Lakers must consider is whether to retain Westbrook for next season or not. At least one team insider believes that the organization will move on from the former MVP. That could be easier said than done, however, as L.A. reportedly has boundaries regarding any possible deal.