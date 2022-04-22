Lakers insider says team will move on from Russell Westbrook this offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will move on from point guard Russell Westbrook this offseason.

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha in his mailbag, the Lakers will move on from Westbrook after missing the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

“The million-dollar question: Will the Lakers move on from Russell Westbrook this offseason? — @ShowTime_3,” Buha wrote. “The million-dollar answer: Yes.”

It’s not surprising that the Lakers would move on from Westbrook, as he never really fit in with the team’s roster. The Lakers acquired Westbrook in a deal with the Washington Wizards last offseason.

During the 2021-22 season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Westbrook is a dynamic guard when he’s at his best, but he was forced to play off the ball more this season alongside LeBron James. Westbrook’s poor shooting and the lack of consistency from the rest of the Lakers’ roster led to the team struggling to find a lineup that worked around the two stars in the 2021-22 season.

It’s unclear what the Lakers would be able to get in a trade for Westbrook, but the team will try to find players that will fit better alongside James and Anthony Davis for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Lakers won the NBA title in the 2019-20 season, but they have struggled with injuries to their stars and consistency from their role players over the last two seasons.

Westbrook will look to prove that he can still be an All-Star caliber player next season, even if it isn’t with Los Angeles.