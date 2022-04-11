Report: Lakers officially fire Frank Vogel

On the heels of one of the most disappointing seasons in Los Angeles Lakers history, head coach Frank Vogel has gotten the axe.

The Lakers have dismissed coach Frank Vogel, sources tell @ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

Given how the 2021-22 NBA season went, the move is definitely not a surprising one. After entering the season as one of the teams favored to win the title, the Lakers missed out on the postseason entirely.

Vogel dealt with a lot over the last two seasons, including injuries to star players. Still, he cannot be surprised that his time with the team has now come to an end.

It’ll be fascinating to see which way the team’s search goes in the coming months. The Lakers will surely have many options to choose from.