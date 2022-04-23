LeBron and Savannah James share ecstatic reactions to Bronny’s bold underwear advertisement

A new underwear ad featuring Bronny James has gotten a strong endorsement from his parents LeBron and Savannah.

Bronny James is currently 17 years old and has already made a name for himself on the basketball court. His intriguing potential, aided by the genetics of being the son of LeBron James, is undoubtedly one of the reasons that he was featured in the underwear photo shoot.

While the prospect of having a teenager appear in an underwear ad might make some parents uncomfortable, it’s clear that both LeBron James and Savannah James have no issues with the situation.

LeBron James has been prominent in watching his oldest son’s development as a basketball player. The superstar’s unique perspective as one of the biggest high school stars in basketball history allows him to assess any potential pitfalls his son might encounter.

Despite being 37 years old, LeBron James continues to put up major numbers on the court. While he was again slowed by injuries that limited him to 56 games this season, he still averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

LeBron James’ bond with his oldest son is so strong that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar indicated back in February that he plans to close out his NBA career on the same team as his son.

Of course, for that to happen, Bronny James would have to be drafted or signed by an NBA team. That prospect seems likely, as there are surely plenty of teams that would love to have the father and son as a duo.