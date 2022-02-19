- LeBron James confirms that he’s willing to leave the Lakers in order to play with his son Bronny
- D.J. Khaled gets lit alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade during All-Star Weekend
- Report: Lakers ‘hope’ Anthony Davis will play again in the regular season
- Report: Lakers and 4 others teams pursuing Goran Dragic on buyout market
- Kendrick Perkins blasts Rob Pelinka, says he’s at fault for Lakers’ struggles this season
- Report: Anthony Davis to be re-evaluated in a month with mid-foot sprain
- LeBron to Coach K in 2008 Olympics after Kobe was being selfish: ‘Yo, Coach, you’d better fix that motherf—-r’
- Rich Paul on LeBron James’ and Michael Jordan’s paths to greatness: ‘The road for LeBron was just as hard, if not harder’
- Report: Lakers release optimistic timetable for Anthony Davis’ return from severe ankle sprain
- Report: Lakers release X-ray results for Anthony Davis’ gruesome ankle injury
LeBron James confirms that he’s willing to leave the Lakers in order to play with his son Bronny
-
- Updated: February 19, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James indicated that he plans on ending his basketball career by playing on his son Bronny’s team, a destination that’s unknown at this point.
“My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”
The younger James is scheduled to graduate from high school next year and according to current NBA rules, would not be eligible to join the NBA until the 2024-25 season.
There’s certainly no guarantee that the younger James will be ready to play in the NBA by that time. However, his development over the years has been closely followed by countless recruiting services, with many touting his basketball potential.
The elder James’s contract with the Lakers lasts through next season. That means that if he does sign another deal with the team, it won’t be for more than one year.
When the 2024-25 season gets underway, the elder James will be 39 years old and turn 40 in December 2024. Presently, he’s still performing at a high level, so he could still be an asset to any team at that point.
The elder James’ statement will clearly make teams in the NBA much more conscious about drafting the younger James in 2024.
Whatever team does end up selecting the younger James will be the beneficiary of some extensive media attention throughout that entire 2024-25 season. In the process, they’ll also be getting at least one year of production from one of the NBA’s greatest players ever.