The Los Angeles Lakers are making moves with the 2020-21 NBA season set to get underway earlier than expected on Dec. 22.

One major move for the reigning NBA champions was trading Danny Green and a draft pick for Dennis Schroder. That trade appears to have impacted Kyle Kuzma’s future with the team, as Rob Pelinka hinted at on Thursday.

Here is what Pelinka said about Kuzma and extension talks: pic.twitter.com/5kx3UUUHzi — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 19, 2020

Kuzma’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors for a couple of years now. He’s been linked in potential deals for big-name players like Derrick Rose and DeMar DeRozan.

With the Lakers in win-now mode and coming off a championship season, the team’s front office will likely continue to explore trade scenarios involving Kuzma in an effort to bolster their roster for another run.

It seems as though signing Kuzma to a contract extension at this point might be the last resort for Los Angeles and may not come until after next season.

As of right now, the team has made a few moves to finalize the roster for next season. Green is on his way to the Philadelphia 76ers while JaVale McGee has exercised his player option for next season and Quinn Cook has been waived.

A lot more moves are expected from the Lakers with the immediate futures of Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris still up in the air.