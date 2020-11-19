- Report: Lakers waive point guard Quinn Cook with one caveat
Report: Lakers waive point guard Quinn Cook with one caveat
- Updated: November 19, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to make offseason moves.
On Thursday, it was reported that the Lakers are waiving guard Quinn Cook.
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving guard Quinn Cook, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Cook had a non-guaranteed season for 2020-21.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Quinn Cook will receive $1M out of his $3M deal in 2020-21. https://t.co/pYZUxBCYdi
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Cook played just one season with the Lakers and averaged 5.1 points, 1.1 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game.
While he never carved out a meaningful role for himself in the rotation, he seemed to be well liked amongst his teammates.
His departure won’t have much impact on the team’s cap space, but it could signify that the Lakers are looking to open up a roster spot to make room for an additional acquisition.
As for Cook, he will surely look to sign elsewhere around the NBA. In his young career, Cook has averaged 6.8 points per game.
He already has been part of two championship-winning teams.