Though it was previously reported that Los Angeles Lakers big man JaVale McGee may test the free-agency market, it appears the veteran will run it back with the defending champs.

On Thursday, it was reported that McGee would be exercising his player option for the 2020-21 season.

This is great news for the Lakers. Though McGee was never considered a major risk to depart the team, this move guarantees that it will have some solid continuity in the frontcourt.

Anthony Davis obviously leads the group of Lakers big men, but McGee played a crucial role in the team’s rotation last season.

Last year, McGee averaged 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He served as a big body down low and started in every regular season game he suited up for.

Surely, his role on the squad will be very similar in the upcoming season.

With the Lakers clearly looking to retool and improve their roster, chances are good McGee will be part of another title-winning team next season.