The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are interested in trading for San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, San Antonio is looking to unload some of its roster, including Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeRozan.

The Lakers reportedly are interested in acquiring DeRozan for a package that would include Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green.

“The Spurs are up to something,” O’Connor wrote. “League sources say they’re shopping point guard Patty Mills, with teams such as the [Milwaukee] Bucks and Sixers (Philadelphia 76ers) expressing interest. A deal with Philadelphia would probably bring back Josh Richardson, league sources say. They’re also looking to unload LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan; I’ve heard the Lakers have interest in acquiring DeRozan (for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green), and as mentioned, the [Golden State] Warriors may want Aldridge. Any separate trade could influence their choice here. But the Spurs love [Saddiq] Bey, who has a floor as a 3-and-D-style wing but provides upside as a scorer off the dribble. Washington forward Jaden McDaniels and Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey have also been mentioned as targets for the Spurs.”

DeRozan would be a huge acquisition for the Lakers, but it would come at the cost of giving up a promising young player in Kuzma.

Still, DeRozan would be a fantastic third option to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Last season, DeRozan averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game on 53.1 percent shooting from the field.

If Los Angeles is trying to go all in on its current duo of Davis and James, a deal for DeRozan might make sense.