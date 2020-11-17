Los Angeles Laker forward Kyle Kuzma has been the subject of many trade rumors this offseason.

Now, the 25-year-old has decided to deactivate his Twitter account at the height of the NBA’s rumor season.

Kuzma was reportedly a part of the Lakers’ trade package in an attempt to acquire New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.

After a down year during the 2019-20 season, Kuzma has been shopped by Los Angeles as it looks to keep its championship window open.

However, the Lakers’ only deal this offseason thus far has been their acquisition of Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kuzma took a step back in the Lakers’ offense with the addition of Anthony Davis, but he still has the potential to be a solid third option.

After averaging 18.7 points per game during the 2018-19 season, Kuzma averaged just 12.8 points per game during the 2019-20 campaign.

If the Lakers still believe in his potential, Kuzma likely isn’t going anywhere.

But by deactivating his Twitter, it seems the 25-year-old is done reading the rumors.