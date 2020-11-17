The Los Angeles Lakers have been pretty active in their search for a ball-handling guard to take the load off an aging LeBron James.

Before agreeing to the terms on a deal to land Dennis Schroder on Sunday, the Lakers offered forward Kyle Kuzma to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday.

“From what I understand, there was interest in Jrue Holiday on the Lakers’ side ahead of Dennis Schröder with a similar package, but with Kuzma in it as well. … So I know that, on some level, they’d be willing to move him. Like, if it was a significant upgrade,” said Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus on the “Locked on Lakers” podcast.

Holiday is one of the best point guards rumored to be on the trade market right now. He averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists last season for a Pelicans team that has a very bright future.

Holiday is also considered one of the more adept defenders at his position.

Nonetheless, assuming the rumored trade of wing Danny Green and the 28th pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft for Schroder goes down, it will be a coup for the Purple and Gold.

The German native would give L.A. an attacking point guard who is a legit scoring threat and can force the issue with ease in transition, not to mention hit 3-pointers in catch-and-shoot situations and hit the open man.