On Sunday morning, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were close to acquiring veteran guard Dennis Schroder.

Around an hour later, the story was updated, with a new report indicating that a deal in principle has been made.

Lakers and Thunder have agreement in principle on deal to send Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles, and No. 28 pick in Wednesday's Draft to OKC, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 15, 2020

Overall, the addition of Schroder is a big one.

He’s a player who can score at a fairly high and efficient clip. Last season he scored 18.9 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the field. He also shot 38.5 percent from deep.

There’s no doubt that the Lakers are taking their title defense very seriously. It will be interesting to see if they are able to add anymore talent around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this offseason.