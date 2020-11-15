It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are well on their way to acquiring a major talent at the guard position.

On Sunday morning, it was reported that the Lakers are currently in advanced talks with the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Dennis Schroder.

The Lakers are engaged in active talks on a deal to acquire Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schröder, which would send No. 28 pick in Draft to the Thunder, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 15, 2020

Beyond that, aspects of the potential deal were also reported.

Lakers guard Danny Green and the No. 28 overall pick have been a focus of the trade discussions for Schroder, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/KOAcjyIked — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Schroder has been a named tossed around as a possible option for the Lakers for some time. Interestingly, the German national recently broke down why he would not want to play with the Lakers.

With that in mind, chances are good he would be happy to be traded to a contender as the Thunder seem to be on the verge of a complete rebuild.

Last season, Schroder averaged 18.9 points and 4.0 assists per game. If the Lakers acquired him, he would certainly become a major contender to fill a role on the starting lineup.

With the NBA offseason heating up, it looks like the defending champion Lakers may be the first team to make a big splash.