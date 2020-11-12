- Dennis Schroder makes it blatantly clear whether or not he wants to sign with Lakers
Dennis Schroder makes it blatantly clear whether or not he wants to sign with Lakers
- Updated: November 12, 2020
Many Los Angeles Lakers fans are hoping for a playmaking guard with the ability to score to join their team before the start of the new NBA season.
However, Dennis Schroder, one possible target, says he’s not interested in joining the Purple and Gold.
“Yes, I have received offers,” said Schroder. “But I never wanted to go to the Lakers, the [Los Angeles] Clippers, or all the names that my agents have called.”
Schroder, a native of Germany, had a strong season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging an efficient 18.9 points a game.
He was a key factor in the Thunder taking the more talented Houston Rockets to the very brink in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.
Many agree that the Lakers are in need of a guard like Schroder who can handle the ball, create his own shot and defend around the arc to take some of the load off an aging LeBron James.
As of now, many of the rumors surrounding L.A. acquiring such a player center around Derrick Rose and Schroder’s All-Star teammate Chris Paul.