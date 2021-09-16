   LeBron James severely disrespected by ESPN as it releases latest NBA predictions - Lakers Daily
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James received very little respect from ESPN’s panel of experts in a preseason prediction poll for the 2021-22 NBA MVP award.

1. Kevin Durant | Brooklyn Nets: 45 points (38.9% first-place votes)

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks: 38 points (33.3% first-place votes)

3. Luka Doncic | Dallas Mavericks: 35 points (16.7% first-place votes)

4. Joel Embiid | Philadelphia 76ers: 14 points (5.6% first-place votes)

5. James Harden | Brooklyn Nets: 11 points (5.6% first-place votes)

6. Stephen Curry | Golden State Warriors: 10 points

7. LeBron James | Los Angeles Lakers: 7 points

Others receiving votes: Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis.

James finished seventh in the poll and did not receive any first-place votes. Players like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic earned the majority of the first-place votes in the poll.

Two members of the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3 finished ahead of James. In addition to Durant, James Harden topped the Lakers superstar in the voting.

James is hoping that his Lakers’ new Big 3 will be able to compete with Brooklyn’s trio in the upcoming campaign. One thing is for sure: James has no shortage of motivation for the 2021-22 season.

The 36-year-old has been disrespected countless times throughout the offseason. He’ll surely be looking to prove the naysayers wrong throughout the year.

The 17-time All-Star is looking for his fifth NBA title.