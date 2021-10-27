Anthony Davis credits avoiding serious injury against Spurs to important decision he made during offseason

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis went down with a scary knee injury during the team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

At first, the injury did not look good at all, but the eight-time All-Star was able to get up and continue playing.

After the game, Davis spoke about the injury and explained that it could have been a lot worse if he hadn’t put in so much work over the offseason in the weight room.

Anthony Davis said he thought tonight's injury could have been a lot worse if he didn't train as hard in the weight room as he did this summer. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 27, 2021

Obviously, the team is glad that Davis is okay. A lot of folks feel that the Lakers are only going to go as far as Davis takes them this season.

The big man’s 2021-22 campaign is off to an outstanding start. Over four games, he’s averaging 28.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

After Davis bounced back from his injury on Tuesday and stayed in the game, the Lakers were able to capture an overtime victory against the Spurs. L.A. evened its record at 2-2 with the win.

Davis finished the game with 35 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. It was a monster performance for superstar big man.