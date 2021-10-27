Anthony Davis goes down with scary knee injury in Lakers game vs. Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a barnburner against the San Antonio Spurs this Tuesday evening.

Late in regulation, superstar big man Anthony Davis went down with an apparent knee injury.

After staying down for a while, he got up and remained in the game as it went into overtime.

Davis has had a strong game, which has come at an opportune time, as LeBron James is out with an injury of his own.

Guard Malik Monk got the start in place of James, and he hit a big 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to help keep Los Angeles alive.