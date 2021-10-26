Report: LeBron James dealing with new ankle injury as Lakers list him out vs. Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly won’t play in the team’s game on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

James is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. James also could miss the team’s game tomorrow against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Vogel said LeBron is questionable for the 2nd game of the b2b tomorrow in OKC, but didn’t rule him out. He also said that James ankle is sore in a different spot from last year, noting that he didn’t re-injure the high ankle sprain that kept James out for 26 games. https://t.co/2EbkgFK0wv — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 26, 2021

This is a major blow to the Lakers, but they still should be able to handle a Spurs team that comes into this matchup with a 1-2 record.

James, who has started the season off strong, dealt with an ankle injury last season that caused him to miss a large chunk of the year.

The Lakers fell to the No. 7 seed because of it, and they are making sure that the superstar doesn’t aggravate the ankle further in this matchup.

On the season, James is averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers and Spurs are scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday.