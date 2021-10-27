- Report: Lakers announce Tuesday’s revamped starting lineup vs. Spurs without LeBron James
- LeBron James’ genuinely shocked reaction to director of ‘Squid Game’ calling him out: ‘This can’t be real’
- Report: LeBron James dealing with new type of ankle injury as Lakers list him out vs. Spurs
- ‘Squid Game’ creator fires back at LeBron James’ criticism of the show’s ending
- Report: Lakers update LeBron James’ availability for Tuesday’s game vs. Spurs
- Report: Former Lakers champion signs with overseas team
- Delonte West goes on anti-gay rant, says he’s Jesus, president of U.S. and better than LeBron and Jordan
- Report: LeBron James experiencing soreness in same ankle that hampered him last season
- LeBron James amazed Carmelo Anthony was out of NBA several years ago: ‘They gave up on him’
- LeBron James discusses how ‘weird’ it was playing against one of Bronny’s former teammates in Lakers win
Report: Lakers announce Tuesday’s revamped starting lineup vs. Spurs without LeBron James
-
- Updated: October 26, 2021
With LeBron James out against the San Antonio Spurs, the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup will look somewhat different.
Tonight’s starting lineups: pic.twitter.com/ehx8tksF2o
— Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 27, 2021
Guard Malik Monk will replace James in the lineup, moving Kent Bazemore up to the 3.
Thus far this season, Monk has come off the bench and given the Lakers some pop. He is shooting well from 3-point range, continuing his success in that department from last season.
Surprisingly, the Lakers as a whole have been shooting lights out from downtown to begin the new NBA season. Outside shooting has been a relative weakness for L.A. in the past, particularly last season when it couldn’t hit the broad side of the barn in its first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns.
After facing the Spurs tonight, the Lakers will head north to play the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow.