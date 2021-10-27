Report: Lakers announce Tuesday’s revamped starting lineup vs. Spurs without LeBron James

With LeBron James out against the San Antonio Spurs, the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup will look somewhat different.

Guard Malik Monk will replace James in the lineup, moving Kent Bazemore up to the 3.

Thus far this season, Monk has come off the bench and given the Lakers some pop. He is shooting well from 3-point range, continuing his success in that department from last season.

Surprisingly, the Lakers as a whole have been shooting lights out from downtown to begin the new NBA season. Outside shooting has been a relative weakness for L.A. in the past, particularly last season when it couldn’t hit the broad side of the barn in its first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns.

After facing the Spurs tonight, the Lakers will head north to play the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow.